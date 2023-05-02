Newswise — This week, 18 Smilow Cancer Hospital nurses will present new oncologic research at the 48th Annual Congress of the Oncology Nursing Society in San Antonio, Texas. Their findings will be revealed during poster and oral presentation sessions from April 26th through April 30th.
Some of the featured oral presentation topics include “Designing a Novel Educational Program to Decrease Ambulatory Falls with Injury,” “Monoclonal Antibody Education for Non-Oncology RNs,” and “Oncology Advanced Practice Provider Productivity: Measuring and Justifying our Worth.” The Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) is a professional association representing 100,000 nurses and is the professional organization to more than 35,000 members.
Congratulations to all presenting Smilow Cancer Hospital nurses at ONS Congress 2023!
Featured Smilow Cancer Hospital Nurses:
Gineesha Abraham, APRN — Oral Presentation
Kelly Baran, MSN, RN, OCN, CMSRN — Poster
Krista Bello, BSN, RN, OCN — Poster
D’Ana Brooks, RN, MSN, CMSRN, CNL – Poster
Vanna Dest, MSN, ANP-BC, AOCN — Oral Presentation
Alexandra Dormal, RN, BSN— Poster
Kirsten Foster, BSN, RN, OCN — Poster
Kylie Kuck, MSN, AGCNS-BC — Oral Presentation
Mario Lupone, RN — Poster
Christina Matousek, MSN, RN, OCN — Oral Presentation
*Recognized for Best of Oral Abstracts: Leadership/Management/Education section
Arlene Mingione, MSN, RN, OCN — Oral Presentation
Sandy Morgan, MSN, RN, OCN — Poster
Rachel Perry, RN — Poster
Aliénne Salleroli, MS, RN, BSN, OCN — Poster
Desiree Sanchis, BSN, RN, OCN — Oral Presentation
Camille Servodidio, MPH, RN, NE-BC — Poster
Ashley Shelden, MSN, RN, OCN — Poster
Patricia Szabo, MSN, RN, OCN — Poster
