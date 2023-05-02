Newswise — This week, 18 Smilow Cancer Hospital nurses will present new oncologic research at the 48th Annual Congress of the Oncology Nursing Society in San Antonio, Texas. Their findings will be revealed during poster and oral presentation sessions from April 26th through April 30th.

Some of the featured oral presentation topics include “Designing a Novel Educational Program to Decrease Ambulatory Falls with Injury,” “Monoclonal Antibody Education for Non-Oncology RNs,” and “Oncology Advanced Practice Provider Productivity: Measuring and Justifying our Worth.” The Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) is a professional association representing 100,000 nurses and is the professional organization to more than 35,000 members.

Congratulations to all presenting Smilow Cancer Hospital nurses at ONS Congress 2023!

Featured Smilow Cancer Hospital Nurses:

Gineesha Abraham, APRN — Oral Presentation

Kelly Baran, MSN, RN, OCN, CMSRN — Poster

Krista Bello, BSN, RN, OCN — Poster

D’Ana Brooks, RN, MSN, CMSRN, CNL – Poster

Vanna Dest, MSN, ANP-BC, AOCN — Oral Presentation

Alexandra Dormal, RN, BSN— Poster

Kirsten Foster, BSN, RN, OCN — Poster

Kylie Kuck, MSN, AGCNS-BC — Oral Presentation

Mario Lupone, RN — Poster

Christina Matousek, MSN, RN, OCN — Oral Presentation

*Recognized for Best of Oral Abstracts: Leadership/Management/Education section

Arlene Mingione, MSN, RN, OCN — Oral Presentation

Sandy Morgan, MSN, RN, OCN — Poster

Rachel Perry, RN — Poster

Aliénne Salleroli, MS, RN, BSN, OCN — Poster

Desiree Sanchis, BSN, RN, OCN — Oral Presentation

Camille Servodidio, MPH, RN, NE-BC — Poster

Ashley Shelden, MSN, RN, OCN — Poster

Patricia Szabo, MSN, RN, OCN — Poster