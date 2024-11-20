Newswise — Smith Executive Education at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business announces a new online course to prepare public and private sector leaders to identify technologies revolutionizing their industries and create a business strategy to manage them.

The new, asynchronous ‘Technology Leadership & Government” course is adapted from Smith’s existing 14-credit graduate certificate program. It’s designed to accommodate professionals unable to commit to the in-person certificate program.

However, participants in the virtual, self-paced new course still will benefit from learning from the high-caliber faculty teaching in the certificate program,” says Clayton Richey, program manager for Smith’s open enrollment programs. This course, he adds, is designed to prepare learners to “think like a chief technology officer, chief innovation officer or government technology program executive in any size organization.”

The course incorporates historical and contemporary case studies, interactive exercises and community discourse on technology development

Learners will benefit from the course by:

Reviewing the process for designing, engineering, testing and commercializing new technology

Identifying enterprise tech requirements and best practices in risk management

Creating market and mission strategies for emergent tech

Modeling and managing the ethical implications of new tech

The course targets C-suite leaders and directors who are driving tech innovation and strategy, preparing their organizations for the latest digital trends and disruptions. It also is appropriate for consultants looking to keep pace with the latest technologies and business applications.

Go to the Technology Leadership and Governance homepage for more information and to enroll in the course.