Newswise — The American Chemical Society (ACS) has named Nicolay V. Tsarevsky, associate professor of chemistry at SMU, an ACS Fellow.

The ACS is one of the world’s largest scientific organizations and it seeks to improve all people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry.

The honor – given to around 1 percent of the 200,000 ACS members each year – recognizes Tsarevsky’s outstanding achievements and contributions to science, the profession, and the ACS community.

Specifically, Tsarevsky was recognized for contributions to synthetic polymer chemistry, particularly the synthesis of well-defined and functional polymers with controlled macromolecular architectures, and for leadership in the popularization of chemistry.

In addition, he was recognized for serving as chair of the ACS Pittsburgh Local Section, Program Chair of the Division of the History of Chemistry, and symposium organizer at regional and national ACS meetings.

Tsarevsky was one of 37 members to be named ACS Fellows for 2024 at a ceremony held in Denver last month.

Since he joined SMU’s Department of Chemistry in 2010, Tsarevsky has received several awards, including an IUPAC Young Observer Fellowship, an NSF CAREER Award, and the Wilfred T. Doherty Award of the Dallas-Fort Worth Section of the ACS.

Tsarevsky has authored and co-authored over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters, one textbook, and has served as the co-editor of seven books. His work has been cited more than 14,000 times in the scientific literature, and he has given over 220 lectures at conferences and universities, as well as presentations on popular chemistry.

Tsarevsky obtained an M.S. degree in theoretical chemistry and chemical physics in 1999 from the University of Sofia, Bulgaria, and a Ph.D. degree in chemistry in 2005 from Carnegie Mellon University under the supervision of Kris Matyjaszewski. Tsarevsky’s graduate work was recognized by the ACS with the National Starch and Chemical Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Polymer Chemistry.

