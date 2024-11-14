FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newswise — More than 10% of high school students in the U.S. smoke or use other tobacco products — with most using e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s National Youth Tobacco Survey.



Nov. 21, or the third Thursday of each November, marks the Great American Smokeout, an initiative started by the American Cancer Society nearly 50 years ago to encourage people to quit smoking to reduce the risk of cancer and take a major step toward living healthier lives.

To mark the observance, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center pediatric pulmonologist Christy Sadreameli is available for interviews on the following topics related to teen and adolescent smoking:

How to talk to your child about e-cigarettes and smoking, and other prevention tips

How to encourage teens and adolescents to stop using e-cigarettes or smoking

Health risks associated with e-cigarettes and smoking early in life

To schedule an interview, please contact Kim Polyniak, communications manager, at 443-510-5807 or [email protected].