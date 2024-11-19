Newswise — Since the election, traffic has surged 500% on Bluesky, a social media platform that some people see as an alternative to the Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter. Katherine Cross, a University of Washington doctoral student in the Information School, recently published the book Log Off: Why Posting and Politics (Almost) Never Mix, which in part discusses the rise of platforms such as Bluesky. Cross can discuss the dynamics behind the shift to Bluesky and why people simply logging off — spending less time on social media platforms — may be the best solution to the problems with social media. Contact Stefan Milne in UW News for an interview at [email protected].