Newswise — Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are fuelling unrealistic, unhealthy obsessions with a lean and muscular physique among many young men, according to a new Australian study.

Men who place higher importance on receiving likes and positive comments on their posts are significantly more likely to experience symptoms of what is termed “muscle dysmorphia” (MD) – a belief that their bodies are small and weak, even though many of them have a good physique.

In an online survey of almost 100 men, aged between 18-34, all admitted to viewing celebrity, fashion, and fitness content on social media sites, but the link with MD was only significant when it came to the interactive feedback men received on these platforms.

University of South Australia Psychology (Honours) graduate Luigi Donnarumma, who led the study published in New Media & Society, says the findings link appearance-based feedback on social media to body image concerns among men.

“Previous research has largely focused on women, but we’re now seeing that men are also vulnerable to the pressures of online body ideals,” Donnarumma says.

“Muscle dysmorphia is an emerging issue, and our study shows that social media isn’t just a platform for sharing content: it’s a powerful source of social validation that can significantly impact how young men perceive their bodies.”

The research found that 19% of the survey participants scored above the threshold for MD, suggesting that these young men were at significant risk of holding unrealistic ideals about their body.

Co-author UniSA lecturer Dr John Mingoia says the study highlights the need for more awareness of the psychological risks associated with social media use.

“Men are often exposed to hyper-muscular ideals online, particularly through fitness and celebrity content,” Dr Mingoia says. “When these posts attract a high volume of likes and positive comments, they reinforce the message that this is the body standard that men should strive for. Over time, this can lead to harmful behaviours such as excessive exercising, restricted eating, and even steroid use.”

The researchers suggest that taking less notice of social media posts may be one way to combat muscle dysmorphia, along with targeted mental health initiatives to address body issues in men.

“An investigation of the relationship between social networking site activities and muscle dysmorphia in young men” is published in New Media & Society. DOI: 10.1177/14614448241281