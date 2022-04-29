Background: The emerging health technologies and digital services provide effective ways of collecting health information and gathering patient-generated health data (PGHD), which provide a more holistic view of a patient’s health and quality of life over time, increase visibility into a patient’s adherence to a treatment plan or study protocol, and enable timely intervention before a costly care episode. Objective: Through a national cross-sectional survey in the United States, we aimed to describe and compare the characteristics of populations with and without mental health issues (depression or anxiety disorders), including physical health, sleep, and alcohol use. We also examined the patterns of social networking service use, PGHD, and attitudes toward health information sharing and activities among the participants, which provided nationally representative estimates. Methods: We drew data from the 2019 Health Information National Trends Survey of the National Cancer Institute. The participants were divided into 2 groups according to mental health status. Then, we described and compared the characteristics of the social determinants of health, health status, sleeping and drinking behaviors, and patterns of social networking service use and health information data sharing between the 2 groups. Multivariable logistic regression models were applied to assess the predictors of mental health. All the analyses were weighted to provide nationally representative estimates. Results: Participants with mental health issues were significantly more likely to be younger, White, female, and lower-income; have a history of chronic diseases; and be less capable of taking care of their own health. Regarding behavioral health, they slept <6 hours on average, had worse sleep quality, and consumed more alcohol. In addition, they were more likely to visit and share health information on social networking sites, write online diary blogs, participate in online forums or support groups, and watch health-related videos. Conclusions: This study illustrates that individuals with mental health issues have inequitable social determinants of health, poor physical health, and poor behavioral health. However, they are more likely to use social networking platforms and services, share their health information, and actively engage with PGHD. Leveraging these digital technologies and services could be beneficial for developing tailored and effective strategies for self-monitoring and self-management.