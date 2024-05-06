Newswise — Arlington Heights, Ill., May 6, 2024 -- The Society for Clinical Trials (SCT) is pleased to announce that the prestigious David Sackett Trial of the Year Award will be presented to the ”Randomized Trial of Early Detection and Treatment of Postpartum Hemorrhage (E-MOTIVE).”

The award will be presented on May 20, 2024, as part of SCT’s 45th Annual Meeting, “It Takes a Village: Patient Centered Partnerships in Clinical Trials,” May 19 - 22 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel. Accepting the award and presenting the trial will be Adam Devall, PhD, University of Birmingham, UK, on behalf of the E-MOTIVE team, led by Professor Arri Coomarasamy.

Since 2008, SCT has awarded the David Sackett Trial of the Year Award to a randomized, controlled trial published in the previous calendar year that best fulfills the following standards:

It improves the lot of humankind.

It provides the basis for a substantial, beneficial change in health care.

It reflects expertise in subject matter, excellence in methodology, and concern for study participants.

It overcame obstacles in implementation.

The presentation of its design, execution, and results is a model of clarity and intellectual soundness.

The trial must be tied to a single publication (or a set of papers published simultaneously in a single journal).

Delays in detection or treatment of postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) can result in complications or death, killing around 70,000 women annually. The cluster-randomized E-MOTIVE trial aimed to address these delays following vaginal birth through a multicomponent intervention, which included a blood-collection drape and treatment bundle. Conducted across 80 hospitals in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania, the intervention group received this new approach, while the control group received usual care.

Results showed a significant reduction in the primary outcome, a composite of severe PPH (blood loss ≥1000mL), laparotomies, or maternal deaths from bleeding in the intervention group compared to usual care (1.6% vs. 4.3%; risk ratio, 0.40; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.32 to 0.50; P<0.001). Additionally, PPH detection was higher in the intervention group (93.1% vs 51.1%) and also adherence to the treatment bundle (91.2% vs 19.4%) compared to usual care. This suggests that early detection and bundled treatment for PPH substantially mitigate its risks during vaginal delivery.

“This has been the largest set of nominations for the Trial of the Year Award in all my time on the committee. We received numerous nominations for worthy trials, from around the world and across a large number of clinical disciplines – including obstetrics, emergency medicine, infectious disease, and cancer,” said Andrew Cook, MBBS, MPH, Chair of the SCT David Sackett Trial of the Year Committee. “We had a challenging time as a committee to choose a winner, and it was a close-run thing. We look forward to Dr. Devall telling us more about the winning trial at the SCT annual meeting.”

Nominations for the David Sackett Trial of the Year are submitted by Society members, investigators, and interested scholars from around the world. The 2023 David Sackett Trial of the Year Committee included: Andrew Cook (chair), Jessica Overbey (co-chair), Karla Ballman, Tracy Bergemann, Jonathan Cook, Suzanne Dahlberg, Sonia Jain, Yan Lin, Theodore Lystig, and Sameer Parpia. Dr. David L. Sackett was a dedicated long-time SCT member, a pioneer in evidence-based medicine and champion of clinical trials.

The SCT will issue a call for 2024 David Sackett Trial of the Year nominations later this year. Additional information and a list of past David Sackett Trial of the Year recipients is available at: https://www.sctweb.org/toty.cfm.

