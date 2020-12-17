INDIANAPOLIS (December 17, 2020) – The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior’s anticipated 2021 conference Raising Reliance and Resilience will merge in-person and digital conference experiences to create a hybrid event featuring in-person meetings, live-streamed sessions, networking, virtual abstract presentations, and more!

From August 7 – 10, nutrition educators from around the world will gather in a truly global event as attendees meet in-person in New-Orleans, LA, and engage online. Attendees will interface with influential nutritionists from extension, public health, government, academia, industry, and community settings both in-person and virtually.

Following the success of the entirely virtual 2020 conference What Food Future? SNEB is excited to build on this momentum and offer its members and nutrition educators worldwide continued access to the highest quality education.

The conference theme of Raising Reliance and Resilience will guide the educational programming as we work to make systemic changes toward equity, food security and sovereignty, food justice, and ecological sustainability as the foundation of nutrition education. Throughout the conference, attendees will be able to experience education sessions featuring the latest information on dietary guidelines, educational strategies, nutrition policy, technology advances, and wellness initiatives with a focus on putting research into practice.

“Our world is in a period of rapid change and many are feeling a sense of urgency, given the ongoing trauma of racial injustice, economic and political upheaval, global pandemic and more frequent, severe climate changes,” said SNEB President-elect and conference chair Jasia Steinmetz. “Nutrition educators are at the nexus, as the primary educators about food, nutrition and diet to achieve both public and planetary health. Our vision is that people are empowered through our efforts.”

Registration for the 2021 SNEB Annual Conference will open in the spring of 2021. For more updates about the event, please visit sneb.org/2021.

# # #

ABOUT THE SOCIETY FOR NUTRITION EDUCATION AND BEHAVIOR

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior is an international organization of nutrition education professionals who are dedicated to advancing food and nutrition education research, practice, and policy that promote equity, and support public and planetary health. To learn more, visit www.sneb.org.