Newswise — Since 1969, health care professionals have convened at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO)’s Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer® to discuss the latest in gynecologic cancer care and science, receive educational programming, and network.

In 2023, the SGO Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer will be held Saturday, March 25 through Tuesday, March 28 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.

The meeting will include presentations from several impressive guest speakers, including:

Victor Dzau, MD, President, US National Academy of Medicine (NAM) & Vice Chair of the US National Research Council

Shaughnessy Naughton, President & Founder, 314 Action

Ted Witherell, Lecturer, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health & Principal of Ted Witherell Coaching & Consulting, LLC

Philip E. Castle, PhD, MPH, Director of the Division of Cancer Prevention (DCP) at the National Cancer Institute (NCI)

Oral and poster presentations, led by today's leading gynecologic cancer researchers and providers, patient advocates, and extended gynecologic cancer care team members, will take place across all four days of the meeting.

Members of the entire gynecologic cancer care team who provide treatment and care in the areas of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, and palliative care attend the SGO Annual Meeting. Gynecologic oncologists make up a large population of the attendees, along with medical oncologists, pathologists, radiation oncologists, hematologists, surgical oncologists, obstetrician/gynecologists, nurses, physician assistants, fellows in training, residents, and pharmacists.

The SGO Annual Meeting also brings together exhibitors from a variety of medical device and service companies. An array of state-of-the-art products and services geared towards members of the gynecologic cancer care team are on display in the exhibition area.

Learn more about the meeting at sgo.org/annual-meeting.