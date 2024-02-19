Newswise — Since 1970, health care professionals have convened at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO)’s Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer® to discuss the latest in gynecologic cancer care and science, receive educational programming, and network.

Members of the entire gynecologic cancer care team who provide treatment and care in the areas of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, and palliative care attend the SGO Annual Meeting. Gynecologic oncologists make up a large population of the attendees, along with medical oncologists, pathologists, radiation oncologists, hematologists, surgical oncologists, obstetrician/gynecologists, nurses, physician assistants, fellows in training, residents, pharmacists, patient advocates, and industry partners.

In 2024, the SGO Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer will be held Saturday, March 16 through Monday, March 18 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

The meeting will include presentations from several impressive guest speakers representing gynecologic cancer treatment and/or research, as well as important topics in leadership, including:

Philip E. Castle, PhD, MPH, Senior Investigator & Director of the Division of Cancer Prevention (DCP) at the National Cancer Institute (NCI)

Missy West, CEO of Orca Leadership, LLC, and Motivational/Educational Keynote Speaker

Colleen Healy, Co-Founder of ORCA Leadership, LLC, and Motivational/Educational Keynote Speaker

Erin Diehl, Founder and CEO, improve it!

Hillary Hinckle, Founder and Lead Trainer, Redefine Radical

Oral and poster presentations, led by today’s leading gynecologic cancer researchers and providers, patient advocates, and extended gynecologic cancer care team members, will take place across all three days of the meeting. This year, the Annual Meeting Steering and Program Committees are thrilled to have had a record-breaking number of late-breaking abstracts submitted and accepted. For a full list of all abstract titles and authors, please visit this link.

The SGO Annual Meeting also brings together exhibitors from a variety of medical device and service companies. An array of state-of-the-art products and services geared towards members of the gynecologic cancer care team will be on display in the exhibition area.

