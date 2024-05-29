Newswise — Background: Racial and ethnic disparities have been previously reported in outcomes of metastatic cancer patients. While novel therapies have improved outcomes of NSCLC patients with brain metastases (BM), however, barriers to therapy persist, warranting updated evaluations of socioeconomic disparities in clinical outcomes.

Methods: A retrospective cohort study was conducted on patients diagnosed with NSCLC BM in 2018-2020 in the National Cancer Database. Patients were classified as White, Black, American Indian, Aleutian or Pacific Islander (AAPI), or Asian. Sociodemographic and clinical outcomes were analyzed and reported using median overall survival (mOS) (95% CI). Multivariate analyses were performed using Cox proportional hazard models adjusting for sex, race, facility type, and income and reported using hazard ratios for death (HR) (95% CI).

Results: 13850 patients with NSCLC BM were included: 81% (N=11123) were White, 14% (N=1914) Black, 0.5% (N=73) AAPI, 3.7% (N=508) Asian. 8% were treated in community cancer centers (CCC) and 39% in comprehensive CCCs (CCCC). 55% were Medicare-insured and 30% had annual income >$74063. Compared to White, Asian patients had significantly better mOS of 29.1 months (24.57-36.5). Compared to non-Hispanic, Hispanic patients had significantly better mOS at 18.1 months (14.5-24.3). Medicaid and Medicare-insured had significantly worse outcomes vs. private-insured patients – mOS of 14.62 months (12.75-16.49) and 8.84 months (8.41-9.36) vs. 21.72 months (20.37-23.29). In multivariate analyses, compared to White, Asians had an HR of 0.61 (0.53-0.70). Hispanic had a HR of 0.77 (0.67-0.88) compared to non-Hispanic patients (P<0.05). Compared to academic centers, patients treated at CCC (HR 1.42 (1.29-1.57)) and CCCC (HR 1.25 (1.19, 1.32)) had worse outcomes. Patients with higher annual income (>$74063) had better outcomes compared to those with low income (<$46277) (HR 0.83 (0.78-0.89), P<0.002).

Conclusions: Asian and Hispanic patients with NSCLC BM had better 3-year survival compared to White and non-Hispanic patients, respectively. Patients at community centers had worse outcomes than those at academic centers. Medicare-insured and Medicaid-insured patients had unfavorable outcomes. Targeted efforts are warranted to improve disparities in outcomes across racial and ethnic groups.