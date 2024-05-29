Newswise — Background: Despite advances in the management of cancer, socioeconomic disparities have been reported to impact survival outcomes. However, recent state of disparities in SCLC patients with brain metastases (BM) remains unknown. We explored socioeconomic disparities in survival outcomes of SCLC BM patients.

Methods: We conducted a retrospective cohort study and included patients diagnosed with SCLC BM in 2018-2019 in the National Cancer Database. Patients were grouped as White, Black, American Indian, Aleutian or Pacific Islander (AAPI), or Asian. Socioeconomic and survival outcomes were analyzed and reported using median overall survival (mOS) (95% CI). Cox proportional hazard models adjusted for sex, race, facility type, education, and income and reported using hazard ratios for death (HR) (95% CI).

Results: Of 2369 SCLC BM patients, 85% (N=2018) were White, 11% (N=259) Black, 0.4% (N=10), and 1.8% (N=43) Asian. 58% were Medicare-insured, and 21% earned >$74,063. 40% were treated at comprehensive cancer care centers (CCC). Log-rank test revealed no significant difference in survival between races. Hispanic did not have a significant survival benefit compared to non-Hispanic patients. Medicare-insured patients have a significantly worse mOS of 7.56 months (6.90-8.28) compared to 13.77 months (12.62-16.07) in private-insured patients. Cox multivariate analysis (Table) showed improved survival in Asian (HR - 0.55, 0.34-0.89, P=0.014) and Black (HR- 0.82, 0.69-0.98, P=0.029) compared to White patients. Patients treated at CCCC had worse survival (HR-1.26, 1.11-1.42, P<0.001) than in academic centers. Patients who earn more reported higher survival (HR-0.82, 0.68-0.98, P=0.030).

Conclusions: Race did not significantly impact survival based on unadjusted analysis. Medicare-insured patients have unfavorable outcomes. On adjusted analysis, Asian and Black patients appear to have better survival. Treatment at community centers has worse survival. Focused efforts are warranted to bridge this gap and reduce disparities due to socioeconomic factors.

This material on this page is ©2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology, all rights reserved. Licensing available upon request. For more information, please contact [email protected]