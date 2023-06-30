Washington, DC— What impact will the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions have?

The American Sociological Association has compiled a list of experts who can provide background on the social issues that must be interrogated to understand this decision and its impact. These experts are available to answer media questions and provide perspective for news stories.

Anthony A. Jack is a Junior Fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows and an Assistant Professor of Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He holds the Shutzer Assistant Professorship at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute. His scholarship appears in the Common Reader, Du Bois Review, Social Problems, Sociological Forum, and Sociology of Education and he has earned awards from several professional organizations. The New York Times, Boston Globe, The Atlantic, The New Yorker, The Chronicle of Higher Education, The Nation, American Conservative Magazine, The National Review, The Washington Post, Vice, Vox, and NPR have featured his research and writing as well as biographical profiles of his experiences as a first-generation college student. His first book, The Privileged Poor: How Elite Colleges Are Failing Disadvantaged Students, won several awards.

Cameron D. Lippard is Chair of the Department of Sociology at Appalachian State University. His teaching interests focus on race and racism, immigration, war, inequalities, and research methods. He has studied affirmative action in college admissions, the effects of military participation on veterans, and the socio-cultural significance of craft beer, moonshine, and the Confederate battle flag. Lippard has published eight books or edited volumes, including, Protecting Whiteness: Whitelash and the Rejection of Racial Equality and The Death of Affirmative Action? Racialized Framing and the Fight Against Racial Preference in College Admissions, which he co-authored. He serves as the senior editor of the North Carolina Sociological Association’s online research journal, Sociation, and co-editor of the international research journal, Sociological Inquiry.

Natasha Warikoo is Lenore Stern Professor in the Humanities and Social Sciences, Department of Sociology, at Tufts University. A former Guggenheim Fellow and high school teacher, Warikoo is an expert on racial and ethnic inequality in education. Warikoo released two books in 2022: Is Affirmative Action Fair? The Myth of Equity in College Admissions and Race at the Top: Asian Americans and Whites in Pursuit of the American Dream in Suburban Schools. Her two previous books are The Diversity Bargain: And Other Dilemmas of Race, Admissions, and Meritocracy at Elite Universities and Balancing Acts: Youth Culture in the Global City. Warikoo is co-chair of the Scholars Strategy Network Boston Chapter, which aims to connect scholars, policymakers, civic leaders, and journalists in the Boston area. She has written for The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and more. For more experts or resources, contact the ASA.

________________________________________

About the American Sociological Association

The American Sociological Association, founded in 1905, is a non‐profit membership association dedicated to serving sociologists in their work, advancing sociology as a science and profession, and promoting the contributions to and use of sociology by society.