Newswise — On Monday August 9, 2021, Professor Suttipong Wacharasindhu, M.D. Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Director of Chulalongkorn Hospital of the Thai Red Cross Society along with Prof. Kiat Ruxrungtham, M.D. Director of the School of Global Health and Dr. Dennis Carroll Chair of the Global Virome Project took part in the launching of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine’s School of Global Health which was broadcast live via the Graduate Affairs Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University fan page. World-renowned specialist in Emerging Infectious Diseases Dr. Dennis Carroll heads the Leadership Board of the Global Virome Project and also serves as the School of Global Health’s scientific advisor. Together they held a panel discussion on “Preventing the Next Pandemic: The Power of Global Health Security and Collaboration”.



Professor Suttipong Wacharasindhu, M.D.

The Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University has been instrumental in bringing together faculty and researchers to work proactively in response to the challenges we are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic by setting up the School of Global Health – SGH. Having masterminded the establishment of the School of Global Health, Professor Suttipong Wacharasindhu, M.D. talked about how it is imperative that the world now needs the collaboration of all sectors to assure health sustainability. We are now faced with a pandemic of complicated and uncertain dimensions. The Faculty of Medicine has once again taken the lead in its efforts to propel and further extend the know-how and expertise of its faculty and research staff to generate knowledge and innovation as well as to groom the future generation of leaders who will be better equipped with the ability to deal with and solve global health problems at present and in the future. We hope to work together to attain these objectives in connection with those persons with a wealth of expertise from the institutions we are allied with as well as other sectors around the world. The School of Global Health is determined to fill in the gaps and build bridges for health equity for all mankind, drawing on the many multidisciplinary collaborations, creating an arena for management and knowledge sharing to be beneficial and to ensure true equity of health.



Prof. Kiat Ruxrungtham, M.D.

Prof. Kiat Ruxrungtham, M.D. co-founder of the Faculty of Medicine’s Vaccine Research Center explained the crucial role played by academicians and the university. Together, we need to march forward and sustain each other in order to enable our nation to be well prepared in all aspects which includes basic infrastructures, the ecology of work, support for research and creating manpower knowledgeable and skilled in the world’s changing trends. These are the main objectives of the School of Global Health.



Dr. Dennis Carroll, Ph.D.

The School of Global Health was established with the aim to serve as a platform to combine the management of the international programs in order to upgrade the graduate program and lifelong education while at the same time producing a new breed of graduates strengthen those with capabilities and potentials to meet the expectations of society for all professions related to the health and well-being system in Thailand as well as in foreign countries. Moreover, it will also create a conducive research system and network along with researchers from all regions of the world in responding to Global Health challenges along with the problem of disparities in health matters as well as to provide a link for productive networks and organizations at both the national and international levels.

The School of Global Health offers academic programs that cover the areas corresponding with its philosophy namely Emerging Infectious Diseases and Tropical Diseases, Noncommunicable Diseases and Public Health Policy as follows:

Master’s Degree Level: Master of Science (international graduate program) in such areas as Clinical Epidemiology, Medical Sciences and Health Development

Doctor of Science (international graduate program) in areas such as Clinical Epidemiology, Medical Sciences and Biomedical Sciences and Biotechnology Health Science students both Thai and foreign may apply for the Master’s and Doctoral levels to study in the various international programs for the first batch of Global Health Studies in August this year.

For more details kindly contact Ms. Buntharika Pongniwatcharoen Tel. 0-2256-4475 ext. 15

Or email [email protected]

Website https://sgh.md.chula.ac.th

To view the video presentation of the soft launch access

https://www.facebook.com/grad.md.chula/videos/1057297041745026