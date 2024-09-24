Newswise — Every person owns an average of seven electronic devices. Hence there are several billion devices in use worldwide – and with the Internet of Things (IoT), the number is growing all the time. These need to be charged regularly, or their batteries need to be replaced. The Empa spin-off Perovskia Solar has therefore specialized in custom-made solar cells for all conceivable electronic devices – and successfully so: It has acquired more than ten leading companies from the Internet of Things (IoT) industry as new customers and has now received over two million Swiss francs from an international coalition of business angels and early-stage funds. “Energy harvesting for IoT devices is a rapidly growing market with a potential of several billion dollars,” said Anand Verma, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Empa spin-off. “Our easy-to-integrate designer solar cells either eliminate the need for batteries or extend their lifespan, opening up the possibility of powering any device with solar energy.”

Solar cells from the printer

The multi-award-winning Empa spin-off has launched the first perovskite solar cells on the market that can be used in smartwatches, keyboards and the like. Conventional silicon solar cells are complex and expensive to produce on a customized basis and are inefficient in poor lighting conditions. “We can print innovative perovskite solar cells in any size – and at low cost. With their high efficiency, they can power almost any indoor electronic device in bright home and office lighting,” says Verma.

“Our energy harvesting technology has been developed over several years at Empa, which has enabled us to launch a market-ready product that powers next-generation devices for industrial and residential applications,” adds Tobias Meyer, founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Perovskia. Perovskites have excellent properties: They absorb light particularly efficiently and conduct the generated electricity well. Until now, however, perovskite-based solar cells were not stable enough and not durable enough for large-scale use. Anand Verma therefore spent five years at Empa researching printing processes for perovskite solar cells before setting up the company in 2020.

A new factory and international support

Perovskia Solar now supplies several international companies with customized solar cells for IoT applications and for consumer electronics devices. The Empa spin-off is now supported by Kickfund from Venture Kick and the venture capital company D&FG Elements as well as an international coalition of business angels led by Nils Hagander and Beda Rohner. “With a market-leading product, Perovskia is ideally positioned to drive the next generation of IoT devices for consumers and industry,” says Hagander, entrepreneur and investor in technology and service companies.

The Empa spin-off recently set up a factory in Aubonne in the canton of Vaud. One million perovskite elements are to be printed there every year.

