Newswise — HARRISBURG, PA - Last weekend, Soniqs traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to compete in the PUBG Esports World Cup against the top 24 ranked teams worldwide. Soniqs’ PUBG team went on to win the World Championship - its 8th championship title since 2019 and second consecutive World Championship victory.

The tournament consisted of a group stage where the top 16 teams qualified for the grand finals. Over two days, Soniqs competed in 12 games and finished 8th in the group stage. Once qualified for the Grand Finals, Soniqs had to play through another set of 12 games for the opportunity to win $700,000 and the World Championship title.

In the Grand Finals, Soniqs' team - composed of Hunter "Hwinn" Winn, Tristan "Shrimzy" Nowicki, Matt "Kickstart" Smith, James "TGLTN" Giezen, and Head Coach Owen "Gunner" Monahan - kept their composure. The first day of the Grand Finals began with a bang for Soniqs. In the opening match, the team put together a 20-point victory, setting the tone for the rest of the tournament. Going into the last day of the Grand Finals, Soniqs were only 6 points away from first place.

With six games left to clinch the World Championship, Soniqs put together back-to-back victories. Despite this strong start, it all came down to the final match of the tournament. The top four teams on the leaderboard were all within 8 points of each other headed into the final game. This four-way battle came to a close after Soniqs put together a dominant, 15-point game.

Soniqs are now back-to-back World Champions of PUBG after winning this same tournament a year ago. In total, the team has won over $3,400,000 in prize winnings and eight championships in just six years. To date, no other team in PUBG history has won eight championship titles - a record that will likely never be broken. Next, Soniqs will travel to Asia in October for PUBG Global Series 5 and an opportunity to win their 9th championship.

Event Photos: link

EWC Grand Finals VOD: link

Soniqs is a professional esports organization headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and partnered with Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HU), with training facilities in Harrisburg and Philadelphia. The organization began in 2019 and has rostered numerous professional teams over the years, winning 10 total championships across all teams. Today, Soniqs compete in PUBG and Rainbow Six: Siege and are sponsored by ViewSonic and Intel Gaming.

PUBG is a first-person battle royale developed by KRAFTON. In competitive PUBG, teams of four players battle against 15 other teams to be the last one standing. Points are earned based on how long teams survive and how many opponents they eliminate. Tournaments are generally played over several days, with the team gathering the most points by the end crowned the winner. Soniqs has been competing in the highest tier of competition in North America since 2019 and regularly qualifies for international tournaments against the best teams from other regions.

Soniqs PUBG Championships

9-11-20 PUBG Continental Series 2

11-20-20 PUBG Continental Series 3

3-28-21 PUBG Global Invitational

6-25-21 PUBG Continental Series 4

4-24-22 PUBG Continental Series 6

9-25-22 PUBG Continental Series 7

8-20-23 Gamers8 Championship (now Esports World Cup)

8-25-24 PUBG Esports World Cup

Soniqs X (formerly Twitter)

Soniqs Instagram

Soniqs Official Website

ABOUT HARRISBURG UNIVERSITY

Harrisburg University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and is a private, nonprofit university offering bachelor's and graduate degree programs in the fields of science, technology, and mathematics. For additional information about the University's affordable, demand-driven undergraduate and graduate programs, please call 717.901.5146 or email [email protected]. Stay updated by following Harrisburg University on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.