Newswise — On the afternoon of Oct. 2, Sorel Friedman’s classroom was buzzing with anticipation. The 30-odd students enrolled in ‘Contemporary American Culture’ were brushing up on the finer points of the U.S. political system ahead of that evening’s vice-presidential debate.

For more than 20 years, Friedman, a sessional lecturer in the Department of Literatures and Languages of the World, has used U.S. presidential elections as a teaching tool – and she’s doing it again this year.

“The goal of the course is to deepen students’ knowledge of the English language and American culture,” Friedman said. “It goes beyond language skills; it’s an immersion into the complexities of the American electoral system and the cultures that have shaped it.”

2000 vs 2024

Friedman started doing it in 2000, at the dawn of the digital age.

“On election night, the whole class logged on to a group chat,” she recalled. “We were hoping the results would be in by 10 p.m. but the winner wasn’t known until after the semester ended, when the courts declared George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore.”

Today, the course has changed but its core remains the same.

Around 30 students, including a good number of international exchange students, do a deep dive into the swing states that will decide the winner of the election.

“We steer away from political positions,” explained Friedman. “The aim is to understand the workings of the American electoral system in these states and how voter behaviour there has changed from previous elections.”

Six key states

Working in teams, students share what they have learned by following the news and studying the history of six swing states in the current election: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona.

Each group focuses on one state and then reports its findings to the rest of the class.

“I picked six swing states where a few thousand votes will make the difference for over 350 million people,” Friedman said.

Sudeshna, a keen student in the class, looked at Georgia. “This southern state has always voted Republican, except on two occasions,” she explained. “One was in 2016, when the Democrats won by just 0.24 per cent.” Sudeshna noted that poverty and violence are the main issues in Georgia, where the race promises to be close again.

Roxane looked at the fast-changing state of Nevada. “It once leaned heavily Republican but Nevada’s population has grown in recent decades with an influx of people from California – a predominantly Democratic state – and from South America,” she explained. Roxane found that the economy and housing are the top issues for voters, along with abortion rights, which could become a flashpoint if the Republicans win.

Mary, a student from New Caledonia, has learned all about Michigan. “The struggling auto industry, and the manufacturing sector more generally, are the main concerns there,” she said. “There’s also a divide between urban areas, where voters are concerned about social justice, and rural areas, which are more focused on the economy and immigration.”

‘Ask an American’

The subject matter isn’t confined to the swing states; the class also explores the structure of the U.S. government and the workings of the Electoral College. Friedman serves as a guide and also brings in guest speakers. One popular activity is “Ask an American,” in which students can put their questions directly to U.S. citizens.

Friedman stresses the importance of understanding current issues through a historical lens. She recommends that students read “Letters from an American,” a daily newsletter on Substack by historian Heather Cox Richardson about the history behind today’s politics.

Election night, Nov. 5, will be the high point of the course. The entire class will come together online to follow the results live, paying special attention to how things play out in the six swing states they’ve studied.

For the students, the experience is enriching on many fronts. As they improve their English, they also develop a deeper understanding of American society and its democratic structures. “The course broadens our general culture,” as Mary put it.

The course’s impact often stays with students for a surprisingly long time after the semester ends.

“Some alumni still keep in touch and chat with me when new elections come around,” Friedman said. “That is one of my main goals: that students’ curiosity and learning should continue beyond the academic term.”