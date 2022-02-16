Newswise — SALT LAKE CITY – New insights into the effectiveness of Nurse-Family Partnership ® (NFP) in improving short and long-term outcomes for children, families and communities are outlined in an independently researched brief released today by the Sorenson Impact Center at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business.

Among other findings in the brief, “Nurse-Family Partnership: Child Maltreatment Prevention Strategy,” Sorenson researchers found that NFP is the most effective home visiting program in reducing incidence of child abuse and neglect. Because NFP partners with pregnant women and provides services through age two of the child, it serves families who could most benefit with the highest rates of child maltreatment.

NFP is a preventative early home visiting program providing mothers and babies with comprehensive services to achieve positive long-term health outcomes and cost savings. The organization is classified as “well-supported” under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Clearinghouse.

Research for the Child Maltreatment Strategy was conducted independently by the Sorenson Impact Center using primarily publicly available data. Findings were reviewed by the National Service Office for Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First with whom the Center maintains a consulting relationship.

>> Download the Nurse-Family Partnership: Child Maltreatment Prevention Strategy

About the National Service Office for Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First

The National Service Office (NSO) is the central, unified operational structure for two evidence-based programs: Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First. In 2020, what was formerly the NSO solely for Nurse-Family Partnership joined forces with Child First, a merger empowering two proven, evidence-based models to share complementary expertise, infrastructure and integrated support services. The resulting unified entity works to ensure that health care, early childhood development and the mental health of the entire family are delivered in proven ways to achieve long-term positive outcomes.

About Sorenson Impact Center

The Sorenson Impact Center helps organizations achieve their impact vision by connecting capital to social and environmental solutions, helping organizations measure, report, and improve impact, and integrating data science and people-centered storytelling into all that we do. Along with our clients and partners, we share a vision of an equitable and thriving world where everyone is valued, communities prosper, and the measured impact of our actions guides decision-making. As part of our mission to train future impact leaders, the Center integrates academic programming and experiential learning into each of its practice areas. The Center is proudly housed at the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business. Learn more at http://www.sorensonimpact.com