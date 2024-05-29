Newswise — “Millions of South Africans are voting in what is expected to be the most pivotal general election since the end of apartheid. For months, polls have shown the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party could lose its majority for the first time since Nelson Mandela led it to power in 1994.” (Via CNN )

If you would like more context on the matter, please consider Imani M. Cheers , an associate professor of digital storytelling at the George Washington University. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women and girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa.

Cheers moved to South Africa with her family less than a year after Nelson Mandela was elected President and was still in South Africa in June 1999 when Thabo Mbeki was elected. She has experience with South African elections and is following the latest developments.

If you would like to speak with Prof. Cheers, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass at [email protected] .

