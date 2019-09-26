Contact: Damian Becker, Manager of Media Relations

South Nassau Is Renamed Mount Sinai South Nassau

Long Island Flagship Hospital of the Mount Sinai Health System

Newswise — Oceanside, NY (September 26, 2019) – A new name for a 90-year-old community institution critical to 900,000 residents of the South Shore has been approved. South Nassau Communities Hospital will now operate as Mount Sinai South Nassau to reflect the 455-bed hospital’s new partnership with the world-renowned Mount Sinai Health System.

The new name was approved by the trustees of both hospitals and by the New York State Department of Health and New York Secretary of State. The change becomes effective immediately.

The Mount Sinai South Nassau name emerged following a study by an outside consulting firm and from discussions among South Nassau and Mount Sinai leadership.

"This new name reflects our new partnership with Mount Sinai while recognizing the long history of South Nassau and its ties to the South Shore communities we have served for more than 90 years,” said Richard J. Murphy, President and CEO of Mount Sinai South Nassau. “While the hospital has a new name, our legacy of serving this community and providing patients with extraordinary health care will only grow stronger as a result of our partnership with Mount Sinai. Our patients will now also have access to highly specialized physicians, clinical trials, and a wide range of new services as we grow the partnership with Mount Sinai."

“The rebranding will create a clear and consistent identity with the Mount Sinai Health System brand and reflects a shared vision and collective goal to provide the highest quality of care to patients on Long Island,” said Arthur Klein, MD, President of the Mount Sinai Health Network. “Mount Sinai South Nassau is positioned to expand access to innovative approaches in patient care, treatment, and research to the communities of Long Island.”

Mount Sinai and South Nassau received regulatory approval for the new partnership from the New York State Department of Health, the New York State Attorney General, and the New York State Department of Education in December 2018. The two institutions announced their plan to establish a partnership in January 2018 after having signed a nonbinding letter of intent in May 2017. During the past two years, administrative and clinical leaders have worked to combine the health system’s academic, clinical, and research expertise with Mount Sinai South Nassau’s award-winning community-based care.

“The Mount Sinai partnership has already begun to bear fruit for our patients,” said Joseph Fennessy, Chairman of South Nassau’s board of trustees who now also serves as a member of Mount Sinai’s board. “From a patient care perspective, we are seeing real advantages to the new partnership. We are excited to be part of one of the world’s leading academic medical and research hospital systems.”

The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 nationally in the 2019-2020 “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News & World Report and is ranked nationally in 8 adult medical specialties. South Nassau is ranked No. 20 among the 170 hospitals in the state of New York, as well as No. 20 among the118 hospitals in the New York metropolitan area, while its Division of Urology is ranked 35th nationally.

Clinical integration is already well underway and Mount Sinai South Nassau’s doctors have been collaborating with their colleagues in key service areas, including maternal fetal medicine, interventional endoscopy, and pediatric cardiology, and plans to expand its cardiac surgery, cancer care, neuroscience, and colon and rectal surgery programs, to name a few. One goal of the partnership is to move South Nassau from a regional medical center to a tertiary-level facility with advanced medical services so that South Shore residents would not have to travel into Manhattan for most specialized care.

The Mount Sinai Health System includes more than 400 ambulatory practices and other community locations, and more than 7,000 primary and specialty care physicians, as well as 200 physicians and other experts at 11 multidisciplinary practices based on Long Island. Combined with Mount Sinai South Nassau’s roster of approximately 900 physicians and 22 ambulatory practices, Long Islanders now have access to a vast continuum of community-based specialty physician practices, including cardiology, internal medicine, primary care, men’s and women’s health, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopedics, cancer care, and many other services.

Mount Sinai South Nassau is in the midst of a $400 million long-term strategic growth initiative that will transform its Oceanside and Long Beach campuses. Expansion projects that it plans to commence within the next 36 months include construction of a four-story Southwest Addition, a three-story parking structure, and a new central utility plant and electrical emergency facility on the hospital’s main campus in Oceanside and a $40 million Medical Arts Pavilion at its Long Beach campus. As part of the partnership agreement, the Mount Sinai Health System has committed a total of $120 million in capital contributions to the expansion plan.

Mount Sinai South Nassau operates the only Trauma Center on the South Shore of Nassau County, along with Long Island’s only free-standing Emergency Department in Long Beach. The hospital also is nationally recognized for its nursing care and has received honors for orthopedic treatment and women’s care from Healthgrades, a national independent rating agency.

About Mount Sinai South Nassau

The Long Island flagship hospital of the Mount Sinai Health System, Mount Sinai South Nassau is designated a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for outstanding nursing care. South Nassau is one of the region’s largest hospitals, with 455 beds, more than 900 physicians and 3,500 employees. Located in Oceanside, NY, the hospital is an acute-care, not-for-profit teaching hospital that provides state-of-the-art care in cardiac, oncologic, orthopedic, bariatric, pain management, mental health and emergency services.

In addition to its extensive outpatient specialty centers, Mount Sinai South Nassau provides emergency and elective angioplasty, and offers Novalis Tx™ and Gamma Knife® radiosurgery technologies. Mount Sinai South Nassau operates the only Trauma Center on the South Shore of Nassau County verified by the American College of Surgeons as well as Long Island’s only free-standing, 9-1-1 receiving Emergency Department in Long Beach. South Nassau also is a designated Stroke Center by the New York State Department of Health and Comprehensive Community Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons, and is an accredited center of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Association and Quality Improvement Program.

In the U.S. News and World Report’s 2019-2020 Best Hospitals rankings, Mount Sinai South Nassau is ranked No. 20 among the 170 hospitals in the state of New York, as well as No. 20 among the 118 hospitals in the New York metropolitan area, while its Division of Urology is ranked 35th nationally. In addition, the hospital has been awarded the Joint Commission’s gold seal of approval for disease-specific care for stroke, hip and knee replacement, heart failure, bariatric surgery, wound care and end-stage renal disease. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/southnassau.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest integrated delivery system encompassing (with the addition of South Nassau Communities Hospital) eight hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai's vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,480 primary and specialty care physicians; 11 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 410 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools", aligned with a U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" Hospital, No. 12 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation's top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Gynecology, Nephrology, Neurology/Neurosurgery, and Orthopedics in the 2019-2020 "Best Hospitals" issue. Mount Sinai's Kravis Children's Hospital also is ranked nationally in five out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and 28th for Ear, Nose, and Throat. Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's, Mount Sinai West, and South Nassau Communities Hospital are ranked regionally.

For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.