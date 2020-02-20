Newswise — February 18 – Manahawkin, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center is pleased to announce that Michele Galati, BSN, R.N., ASC-BC, SCRN, CMSRN, stroke clinical coordinator, is one of the first to pass the Advanced Stroke Coordinator certification examination. Ms. Galati is one of only three nurses to attain the Association of Neurovascular Clinicians’ (ANVC) new Advanced Board Certification (ANVC-BC) in New Jersey.

“This is an exemplary accomplishment that raises the bar for clinical stroke care in our southern region,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, southern market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Professional certification in Acute Neurovascular Care recognizes achievement of the clinical knowledge and skills to promote excellence in patient care and safety.”

The ANVC-ASC was developed to recognize the unique and essential contributions of Stroke Coordinators. Attainment of ASC demonstrates expertise in stroke competencies including understanding and mastery of skills to diagnose stroke, evidence-based management principles for both ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, knowledge of role history and evolution, stoke quality data analysis and presentation, quality management, principles of adult and communication education, change mastery and time management.

“The rigorous qualifications supporting this board examination is a significant achievement,” said Michele Morrison, MPH, BSHA, R.N., interim chief hospital executive, Southern Ocean Medical Center. “Advanced Stroke Coordinator certification recognizes Michele’s impressive expertise in oversight of our stroke program at Southern Ocean Medical Center.”

The Association of Neurovascular Clinicians (ANVC) is a Magnet recognized organization of stroke professionals dedicated to improving quality and access to acute stroke care. The organization was formed to meet the needs of interdisciplinary health professionals engaged in the care of stroke patients and is the only stroke-specific professional membership organization in the world.

Certificate of distinction has been awarded to Southern Ocean Medical Center for Advanced Certification as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and is a designated Primary Stroke Center by the New Jersey Department of Health. As a Primary Stroke Center, the stroke team is trained to provide timely, thorough treatment to stroke patients based on a review of compliance with national standards, clinical guidelines and outcomes of care.