Newswise — Manhawkin, NJ – July 19, 2023 – On Friday, August 4, Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation will host its annual Signature Social at Bonnet Island Estate in Manahawkin. Proceeds from the event will support Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center’s surgical expansion project and the transformation of the hospital’s entire surgical suite.

The surgical expansion project, which is slated to cost $25 million and span 30 months, includes the expansion of six state-of-the-art operating rooms, which will allow physicians to accommodate local and minor procedures, and the extension of the sterile processing department.

“Our surgical expansion project will enable Southern Ocean Medical Center to provide our patients with the most innovative surgical care in a cutting-edge suite right within our community,” said Michele Morrison, president and chief hospital executive, Southern Ocean Medical Center. “Our medical center has not undergone any major enhancements or renovations in the last 20 years, and I am looking forward to an evening with our community to raise funds in celebration of Southern Ocean Medical Center’s impending surgical suite transformation!”

The project will greatly reduce patients’ wait times and comes during a time when there is great growth taking place throughout southern Ocean County. Over the last decade, the hospital has increased its services to accommodate the significant increase of people making Ocean County their full-time residence – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our fantastic community of supporters is truly invested in what we aim to accomplish to benefit surgical care here in Southern Ocean county,” said James Young, executive director, Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation. “Their generosity allows us to advance care in many ways and I look forward to seeing everyone at our Signature Social!”

The Signature Social is generously supported by Celebration Sponsors: Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center Medical Staff.

To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit GiveHMH.org/SOMCSocial.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and seven community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including nursing support, behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has been designated as both a High Performer Overall and Healthcare System High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) within their 2022 Report on Giving.

Visit GiveHMH.org/Donate for more information.