Newswise — July 11, 2024 – Manahawkin, NJ – On Friday, July 26, Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation will host its annual Signature Social at The Farm on Main in West Creek, NJ. The event’s proceeds will support Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center’s surgical services expansion and the transformation of the hospital’s entire surgical suite.

The surgical expansion project, which is slated to cost $31.4 million and take place over 30 months, will include the enlargement of six state-of-the-art operating rooms to better accommodate local and minor procedures, a new pre and post procedure area for our patients as well as the extension of the sterile processing department.

“Southern Ocean Medical Center’s surgical expansion project will allow us to ensure that our patients have access to the most innovative surgical care in the most advanced suite right within our community,” said Michele Morrison, president and chief hospital executive, Southern Ocean Medical Center. “Our hospital surgical suite has not undergone any major enhancements in the last 20 years, but this will be a landmark improvement. We look forward to gathering with our community in benefit of our hospital, our patients and their loved ones at our annual Signature Social this year to raise much-needed funds to make this incredible transformation a reality.”

The surgical services expansion project, which will greatly reduce patients’ wait times, comes during a time in which there is tremendous growth taking place in southern Ocean County. Over the last decade, the hospital has increased its services to accommodate the increase of those in the community, making Ocean County their full-time residence, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The community that Southern Ocean Medical Center serves is wonderful and stays true to the vision of our founders by making philanthropy part of our fabric,” said James Young, executive director, Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation. “Our partners, donors and friends are all committed to making our hospital the best it can be, and their continued generosity allows us to truly make a difference and transform health care in our region. Our Signature Social will be a success this year, and I look forward to it!”

The Signature Social is generously supported by Celebration Sponsor: Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center Medical Staff.

To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit GiveHMH.org/SOMCSocial. To learn how you can support Southern Ocean Medical Center’s surgical expansion, contact James Young at [email protected] or 609-978-3040.

