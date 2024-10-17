Newswise — Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE) and Stephen Ritz, an internationally acclaimed, award-winning, educator, author, and founder of Green Bronx Machine, have announced an exclusive partnership aimed at improving access to fresh fruits and vegetables and integrating garden learning into classroom curriculum.

The partnership will bring Ritz’s Green Bronx Machine, recognized as Fast Company's Most Innovative Company of the Year, curriculum program to districts across the country, providing further value for the students that SFE serves through enhanced culinary education.

Green Bronx Machine offers a K-12 food and garden based academic curriculum aligned to state and national standards that also addresses food insecurity, food access, workforce development, and brings interactive classroom experiences to schools across the country. Green Bronx Machine partners with Tower Garden to educate students on how to grow their own food and educate students about healthy eating and sustainability.

Green Bronx Machine started in 2014 as an after-school program and has served more than 275,000 students over the past decade. Through the program, students have found careers in urban farming, agriculture, and hospitality. Ritz has developed the program to encourage students to use critical thinking, math, writing, and problem-solving skills in the curriculum. The results of this program have been seen by higher test scores and achievements in the classroom. Green Bronx Machine shows students reach their fullest potential when they work together and are nourished.

SFE CEO Chef Monty Staggs said, “We are thrilled to partner with Stephen Ritz and Green Bronx Machine to bring more fresh produce and garden education to our schools and students. As a food first company, SFE is passionate about bringing as many fresh ingredients and opportunities to our schools as possible. Tower Gardens and Stephen’s STEAM-based classroom curriculum will help us to do that and truly make meals and the café an exciting part of the learning day.”

Stephen Ritz says, “For years, SFE has led with food first, compassionate leadership, customized and data-driven programs, and a passion for innovation. Across the board, their people are delightful and committed, and their meals are both delicious and nutritious. Simply put, students and faculty love their food, their staff, and the culture they create. Combine that with their commitment to food and nutrition education, industry careers, and teaching children to grow their own food with Green Bronx Machine Classroom Curriculum and Tower Gardens…. WOW! This is the ultimate recipe for success!”

Ritz goes on to add, “with plant-forward, culturally relevant, planet-friendly, diverse and seasonal menus, SFE is industry recognized and celebrated for local sourcing wherever and whenever possible – now more than ever, for so many reasons, that policy matters. In school district after school district across the nation, Monty Staggs and the SFE team are the epitome of hyper-committed, hyper-connected, ultra-responsive school partners who prioritize people and relationships first and foremost in all that they do daily. I am beyond grateful and excited for Green Bronx Machine to be included on their roster.”

Ritz closes with, “think of all the schools and children we will impact, the number of teachers we will support, and the communities we will uplift and nourish, on so many levels! The message this partnership sends to children of the Bronx and similar communities everywhere – validating that success happens with kind and committed individuals and access to healthy food - is precisely why I do the work that I do. I can’t wait to put on a hair net along with my lab coat, cheese hat, green shoes, and bow-tie to inspire healthy learning and healthy eating with SFE across the nation.”

About Southwest Foodservice Excellence

Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE) is a leading provider of outsourced foodservices for K- 12 public schools. Founded in 2004 and based in Scottsdale, AZ, the company is dedicated to providing high quality, nutritious foods to students and school districts and providing the highest quality customer service. SFE serves over 180 school districts in 33 states. For more information, please visit https://www.sfellc.org/.

About Green Bronx Machine

Green Bronx Machine builds healthy, equitable, and resilient communities through inspired education, local food systems, and 21st Century workforce development. Dedicated to cultivating minds and harvesting hope, their school-based model uses urban agriculture and Green Bronx Machine Classroom Curriculum aligned to key school performance indicators to grow high performing schools and happy, healthy children who love eating vegetables enroute to outstanding academic performance. Their work is featured in a new, award-winning documentary, Generation Growth, highlighting their impact in schools and communities across the nation. Individuals or groups interested in hosting a “Generation Growth” in-person or virtual screening or learning about additional ways to partner with Green Bronx Machine’s mission can contact Stephen Ritz at [email protected] or 917.873.6449.

