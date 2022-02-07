Summary

The adult neurogenic niche in the hippocampus is maintained through activation of reversibly quiescent neural stem cells (NSCs) with radial glia-like morphology (RGLs). Here, we show that the expression of SoxD transcription factors Sox5 and Sox6 is enriched in activated RGLs. Using inducible deletion of Sox5 or Sox6 in the adult mouse brain, we show that both genes are required for RGL activation and the generation of new neurons. Conversely, Sox5 overexpression in cultured NSCs interferes with entry in quiescence. Mechanistically, expression of the proneural protein Ascl1 (a key RGL regulator) is severely downregulated in SoxD-deficient RGLs, and Ascl1 transcription relies on conserved Sox motifs. Additionally, loss of Sox5 hinders the RGL activation driven by neurogenic stimuli such as environmental enrichment. Altogether, our data suggest that SoxD genes are key mediators in the transition of adult RGLs from quiescence to an activated mitotic state under physiological situations.