Newswise — NEW ORLEANS – S&P Global Ratings assigned its ‘A’ issuer credit rating with a stable outlook to Ochsner Clinic Foundation d/b/a Ochsner Health (Ochsner). S&P Global Ratings issued a report on Wednesday, June 29 that reflected confidence in Ochsner’s finances, growth and leadership.

The report stated, “the rating reflects our view of Ochsner's statewide presence in Louisiana and growing position in the Gulf region (including the upcoming merger with Rush Health Systems, or Rush in Mississippi), its integrated delivery system with good physician alignment through its employed medical group and its clinically integrated network, and forward-looking management team that has demonstrated capabilities of managing reimbursement risk and incorporating clinical data and technology into its care delivery system.”

S&P Global Ratings report highlighted Ochsner’s:

Innovative partnerships across the state – Ochsner's growing statewide and regional footprint with recent and upcoming acquisitions. This growth generates revenue diversity and positively influences Ochsner's total operating revenue.

Strong financial performance – Ochsner's operating margin has remained positive for the last couple of years.

Focus on innovation, alignment, and efficiencies – Ochsner continues to invest in strong physician alignment, innovation in technology to improve the overall care model and efficiencies and lower the cost of care.

Experienced management team – Ochsner's management team maintains a good depth and breadth and that is focused on both strategic growth and clinical care strategies to position itself as the industry shifts to value-based payments.

“Our ‘A’ rating from S&P highlights the incredible efforts of our physicians, leaders and employees to take care of more patients from across our region, especially through the uncertainty of the past couple of years” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health. “Through the hard work and dedication of more than 36,000 Ochsner physicians and employees, and through collaborative partnerships across the Gulf South, we are well positioned for continued growth and innovation that will allow us to bring specialty care and digital medicine programs to healthcare facilities across the region. We are honored to be recognized by S&P for our strategic approach and talented team, and we will continue to address some of healthcare’s biggest challenges and improve the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

