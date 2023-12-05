Newswise — A study is published in the journal of Nuclear Science and Techniques, researchers from Henan Normal University, has marked a significant advancement in nuclear physics. The study showcases the effectiveness of the SPAGINS model, a novel approach in accurately predicting fragment production in gamma-induced nuclear spallation reactions. This breakthrough not only surpasses the capabilities of existing models but also paves the way for significant progress in fields such as nuclear astrophysics, medicine, and various industrial applications, owing to its enhanced precision in predicting nuclear fragmentation.



The development of the SPAGINS formulas represents a sophisticated integration of theoretical models and empirical data, utilizing key components such as the TALYS toolkit, EPAX and SPACS formulas, and the Rudstam formula. This innovative approach began with an analysis of the similarities in fragment production between gamma- and proton-induced nuclear spallation reactions, with a particular emphasis on isotopic cross-sectional distributions. Special adjustments were incorporated to cater to the unique characteristics of gamma-induced nuclear spallation reactions (PNSR), including the dependency on incident energy and the charge distribution of the fragments. The culmination of this research is evident in the SPAGINS formulas' ability to accurately reproduce measured data across a wide range of gamma energies (100 to 1000 MeV). This performance, when compared to existing models and empirical formulas, highlights the SPAGINS' superior predictive capabilities, offering a more comprehensive and accurate representation of fragment production in PNSR than any model currently available.



The SPAGINS formulas, with their precise predictions of fragment production in gamma-induced nuclear spallation reactions, have far-reaching implications beyond academia. They are poised to revolutionize nuclear astrophysics, medicine, and high-energy gamma ray industries, enhancing our understanding of complex reactions, driving technological advancements, and improving safety in nuclear facilities. As high-energy gamma-ray facilities advance rapidly, SPAGINS emerges as a crucial tool for nuclear research and safety.

###

References

DOI

10.1007/s41365-023-01342-9

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1007/s41365-023-01342-9

Funding information

The Program for Innovative Research Team (in Science and Technology) in University of Henan Province (21IRTSTHN011), China

About Nuclear Science and Techniques

Nuclear Science and Techniques (NST) reports scientific findings, technical advances and important results in the fields of nuclear science and techniques. The aim of this periodical is to stimulate cross-fertilization of knowledge among scientists and engineers working in the fields of nuclear research.