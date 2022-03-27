Abstract: Fibrotic scar is one of the primary impediments to severe skin wound healing, characterized by excessive deposition of extracellular matrix (ECM) devoid of skin appendages including hair follicle (HF). Intriguingly, functional hair follicles can regenerate specifically in the large wound center of adult mice, termed wound-induced hair neogenesis (WIHN). Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) comparisons of small and large wound showed increased activation of adaptive immune systems which might associated with predominance of papillary fibroblast (PF) in large wound. Integration the gene expression profiles of spatial transcriptomic (ST) and scRNA-Seq highlighted a pro-regenerative immune niche, composing of T cells, pro-inflammatory macrophage (PIM) and monocyte surrounding the migrating hair follicle stem cell (HFSC) and PF in large wound center. Local pro-regenerative immune response predicted by Cellchat provided potential therapeutic target for the further HF regeneration. Aligned electrospinning scaffolds were previously shown to accelerate small wound healing with the immunomodulatory effect of T cells and macrophages. Here we showed that wound recapitulated normal skin architecture with the implantation of scaffold despite wound size. Enlarged distribution of the pro-regenerative immune niche co-localization with PF may account for the well-proportioned de novo HF in scaffold-implanted group. Collectively, our study illustrated that manipulating the adaptive immune system may stimulate de novo HF regeneration via local cell-cell interactions.