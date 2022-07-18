Abstract: Spatial transcriptomics (ST) is a powerful approach for cancers molecular and cellular characterization. Pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia (PanIN) is a pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) premalignancy diagnosed from formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded (FFPE) specimens limiting single-cell based investigations. We developed a new FFPE ST analysis protocol for PanINs complemented with novel transfer learning approaches. The first transfer learning approach, to assign cell types to ST spots and integrate the transcriptional signatures, shows that PanINs are surrounded by PDAC cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs) subtypes, including the rare antigen-presenting CAFs. Furthermore, most PanINs are of the classical PDAC subtype while one sample expresses cancer stem cell markers. A second transfer learning approach, to integrate ST PanIN data with PDAC scRNA-seq data, identifies a shift between inflammatory and proliferative signaling as PanINs progress to PDAC. Our data support a model of inflammatory signaling and PanIN-CAF interactions promoting premalignancy progression and PDAC immunosuppressive characteristics.