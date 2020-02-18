Speakers announced for 2020 Experimental Biology meeting

Newswise — Renowned scientists including Nobel laureates, research pioneers and celebrated educators will convene at the Experimental Biology (EB) 2020 meeting, to be held April 4–7 in San Diego. Bringing together more than 12,000 life scientists in one interdisciplinary community, EB showcases the latest advances in anatomy, biochemistry, molecular biology, investigative pathology, pharmacology and physiology.

EB 2020 will feature these speakers along with research announcements from hundreds of other scientists:

Randy Schekman, Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley, won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work on the machinery regulating vesicle traffic, a major transport system of cells, and has since worked to support public education, open-access scientific journals, Parkinson’s disease research and other pursuits. He will present the APS Nobel Prize Lecture at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. (more information)

Fiona Watt, Ph.D., King’s College London, is internationally known for her pioneering research on epidermal (skin) stem cells and is a contributor to the Human Cell Atlas, a global initiative to create a comprehensive reference map of all human cells. She will share her unique perspectives on skin and tissue repair in a keynote talk at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 4. (more information)

Manajit Hayer-Hartl, Ph.D., Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, is being honored with the ASBMB–Merck Award for her work on protein folding, which includes the first synthesis of the plant enzyme RuBisCo in E. coli bacteria. She will present the ASBMB–Merck Award lecture at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 5. (more information)

Tony Hunter, Ph.D., Salk Institute for Biological Studies, is being awarded the international Tang Prize for Biopharmaceutical Science for his discovery of tyrosine phosphorylation, a key milestone enabling the development of targeted cancer therapies known as tyrosine kinase inhibitors. He will present the Tang Prize Award Lecture, “Tyrosine Phosphorylation – From Discovery to Drug Development and Beyond,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4. (more information)

Arul Chinnaiyan, M.D., Ph.D., University of Michigan, is receiving the ASIP Rous-Whipple Award in recognition of his work in the field of precision medicine for cancer treatment. He will present an award lecture titled “Exploring Precision Oncology: From Gene Fusions to Genomic Instability” at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 5. (more information)

Wilson Compton, M.D., National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), provides scientific leadership in the development, implementation and management of NIDA’s research portfolio. He will give a talk titled “The U.S. Opioid Crisis: Science = Solutions” at the symposium, “Updating the Opioid Crisis: Novel Approaches to Reducing Opioid Abuse and Overdose,” at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 5. (more information)

Other featured speakers include Celina Kleer, M.D., University of Michigan; Virginia Miller, Ph.D., Mayo Clinic; Steven J. Schiff, M.D., Ph.D., Pennsylvania State University; Kevin Campbell, Ph.D., University of Iowa; Andrew Goodman, Ph.D., Yale University; and dozens of other distinguished scientists and honorees.

EB host societies are the American Association for Anatomy, American Physiological Society, American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, American Society for Investigative Pathology and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics.

