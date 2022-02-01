Newswise — Celebrated scientists and educators, including Nobel laureates and research pioneers, from across the life sciences will convene at the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting on April 2–5 in Philadelphia. EB brings together thousands of scientists to explore the latest findings and trends in anatomy, biochemistry, molecular biology, investigative pathology, pharmacology and physiology.

EB 2022 will feature these speakers and new research from hundreds of other scientists:

Peter Hotez, M.D., Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine, will deliver a keynote presentation as part of the American Association for Anatomy Annual Meeting. A renowned vaccine scientist who recently developed a COVID-19 vaccine, Hotez will speak on the importance of public engagement and combatting misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. His presentation, titled “Antipoverty Vaccines: The Science vs. The Antiscience,” will be held at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 2. (more information)

Edvard Ingjald Moser, Ph.D., Norwegian University of Science and Technology, shared the 2014 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology with collaborators May-Britt Moser and John O’Keefe for their work on grid cells, specialized neurons that cooperate to help humans and other animals navigate our position in space. He will present the American Physiological Society Nobel Prize Lecture at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. (more information)

Tracy Johnson, Ph.D., University of California, Los Angeles, is being awarded the Ruth Kirschstein Diversity in Science Award of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Johnson’s lab engages first-year students in authentic research experiences exploring basic mechanisms of RNA splicing. Her award lecture, “Beyond Diversity: Building a Culture of Inclusion in Science,” will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 5. (more information)

Mikel Garcia–Marcos, Ph.D., Boston University, is being awarded the John J. Abel Award in Pharmacology by the American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics for his innovative work in the area of cellular signaling. He will discuss opportunities for G protein signaling beyond GPCRs in his award lecture, “The Secret Life of G Proteins,” at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2. (more information)

Elaine S. Jaffe, M.D., National Cancer Institute, is receiving the American Society for Investigative Pathology Gold-Headed Cane Award. She will present an award lecture titled “Classification of Lymphoma in the Modern Era – A Marriage of Pathology and Genomics” at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3. (more information)

EB host societies are the American Association for Anatomy, American Physiological Society, American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, American Society for Investigative Pathology and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics.

