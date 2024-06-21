Newswise — Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the Government of Bhutan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Institute of Asian Studies, cordially invites you to a special public talk on “Enlightened Leadership” by His Excellency Dasho Tshering Tobgay, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan. The event will occur on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 08:30 to 12:00 hrs. at the Chulalongkorn University Auditorium.

To register, please visit this link or scan the QR code on the event poster

The entire program will be conducted in English language and open to the public free of charge. Attendees are required to bring their national identification card or passport for registration.

Please note:

Temperature checks will be conducted before entering the auditorium.

Limited parking is available at the Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Building at the rate of 15 baht per hour.

For security reasons, Chulalongkorn University reserves the right to refuse admission.

We look forward to your participation in this forthcoming event.