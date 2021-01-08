Newswise — After nearly two decades of mediocre and sometimes even bad football, the Buffalo Bills have turned the corner and are a team on the rise. They’ve made the playoffs three of the last four seasons and won the NFL’s AFC East division this past season, with a 13-3 record. As the Bills’ fortunes have improved, the team’s fan base has increased, culminating in thousands of fans showing up at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport the night the Bills clinched the AFC East to welcome the team home in sub-freezing temperatures. All of this is happening during a pandemic in which fans have not been allowed to attend games.

So, what is it about fandom that inspires people to stand outside in wintry weather in the middle of the night, waiting for a team’s flight to come in? According to Karen O’Quin, professor of psychology, it’s complicated.

“There are aspects of individual psychology in fandom,” she said, “but there are aspects of group psychology, as well.”

On an individual basis, there’s the idea that a sports team like the Bills inspires hope, optimism, and reasons to be happy, O’Quin said. That’s especially true when a team is winning. Conversely, when a team is losing, as the Bills did for years, there’s still value in fandom.

“Even losing teams provide a sort of camaraderie,” she said. “Like, we’re all in this morass together.”