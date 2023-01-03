Newswise — Loyola Medicine sports medicine and cardiology experts are available to discuss the incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle during Monday night’s football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

