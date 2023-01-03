Newswise — Loyola Medicine sports medicine and cardiology experts are available to discuss the incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle during Monday night’s football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.   

Loyola Medicine’s team of sports medicine specialists provides comprehensive, integrated orthopaedic and sports medicine care. Built on a tradition of excellence and innovation, Loyola Medicine's comprehensive heart and vascular program brings together specialists from all aspects of cardiology and vascular care. Specialists treat a wide variety of cardiac and vascular conditions and diseases while offering nationally acclaimed comprehensive heart and vascular services. 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cardiovascular Health Healthcare Heart Disease Sports Medicine
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You