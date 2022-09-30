Following last night's concussion of Miami Dolphins football star Tua Tagovailoa, one sports medicine physician is reminding sports fans and athletes alike about the dangers of head injuries.

"Watching the frightening moment when Tua Tagovailoa was violently tackled and landed on his head should serve as a reminder that the dangers of concussions have not disappeared," says Hallie Zwibel, D.O., director of the Center for Sports Medicine and medical director at New York Institute of Technology.

"While the brain is healing from a concussion it is more vulnerable to repeated trauma and a second more severe brain injury. This is why it's paramount that athletes refrain from contact until they have cleared concussion protocols that are supervised by a qualified physician," says Zwibel, who also warned of the dangers of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated blows to the head, when a 2021 autopsy revealed that former NFL player Philip Adams had suffered from the condition.