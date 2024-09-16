Newswise — In an effort to reduce head injuries, the NFL has authorized players to use Guardian Caps—large, soft-shelled pads worn over football helmets—during games.

Following Thursday night’s game, in which Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion after a nasty hit to the head by a Buffalo Bills defender, many are wondering whether these caps could be the answer. However, one sports medicine physician is skeptical.

“Concussions are injuries that impair brain function and result from forces directed to the head. While helmets can help reduce the amount of force to the head from an impact, it would be intuitive to think that helmets and other protective devices, such as the Guardian Cap, should prevent concussions. However, this has not proven to be the case,” says Hallie Zwibel, D.O., director of the Center for Sports Medicine and assistant dean of clinical operations at New York Institute of Technology.

“There has yet to be consistent evidence that helmets and similar devices prevent concussions. This is likely because the brain sits inside the head surrounded by fluid, while the head consists of rigid structures like bone. Therefore, the brain can still move from a hit to the head regardless of the decreased force to the skull,” says Zwibel, who has studied the impact of concussions on athletes.

“Those of us who care for patients and enjoy playing and watching sports would love nothing more than having a device that protects the brain. But until there is convincing data otherwise, parents and athletes should remain skeptical,” he says.

