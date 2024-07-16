Newswise — A West Virginia University sports risk management expert says organizers should take several lessons from the gate rushing by fans — many without tickets — that delayed the start of Sunday’s (July 14) Copa América final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, a host site of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gary Lhotsky is a teaching associate professor of sport management in the WVU College of Applied Human Sciences with professional experience in athletic facility and event management, including hosting ACC and NCAA Championship events.

Quotes:

“Having so many people without tickets so close to the stadium was an issue. Setting up an exterior perimeter fence away from the stadium would be ideal. However, depending on how far an exterior fence is placed from the stadium, it could infringe on parking areas. Establishing a perimeter would ensure only people with tickets would have access to the areas directly outside the stadium.

“For the World Cup, I would suggest opening the gates a lot earlier to allow fans to enter the stadium. That would lessen the chances of large crowds building up outside the stadium right before gates are scheduled to open.

“Sweltering conditions did not help the situation. If I was on the planning committee to prepare Hard Rock Stadium for the matches it will host during World Cup 2026, I would want as many cooling stations as possible outside the stadium and outside the perimeter fencing.

“Also, I think bringing in the Florida National Guard for the World Cup would help the situation as well. Having that military presence would be beneficial, not only for assisting with security issues, but also for humanitarian issues of providing water, treating people who need medical treatment and just being there to provide general assistance.” — Gary Lhotsky, teaching associate professor, sport management, WVU College of Applied Human Sciences