Newswise — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. Every 3 minutes and 14 seconds someone dies of stroke. The chances for survival are greater when you know the signs and symptoms so that you can act fast if you or someone you know might be having a stroke. David Santiago-Dieppa, MD, neurosurgeon with UC San Diego Health, is available to provide insights on common risk factors, early prevention, how to spot the signs of a stroke and advancements in stroke care.