Newswise — Understanding bud endodormancy and its release is crucial for the cultivation and management of perennial plants like tree peony. This dormancy is a critical adaptation to harsh winter conditions, ensuring plant survival. Despite its importance, the molecular pathways involved, particularly those related to gibberellin (GA) signaling and microRNAs, are not well understood. Addressing these knowledge gaps is essential for advancing horticultural practices and plant science. Based on these challenges, it is necessary to conduct in-depth research on the genetic factors regulating dormancy release and budbreak in perennial plants.



Researchers from Qingdao Agricultural University and China Agricultural University published a study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae052) on February 23, 2024, in Horticulture Research, unveiling the role of the PsmiR159b-PsMYB65 module in tree peony. This research explores how this genetic module influences budbreak after endodormancy by affecting the cell cycle. By silencing PsmiR159b and overexpressing PsMYB65, the study demonstrates significant impacts on bud growth resumption, offering new insights into the mechanisms of plant dormancy and growth.



The study identified three PsmiR159 members in tree peony, focusing on PsmiR159b for its significant role in budbreak. Researchers found that PsmiR159b expression is inhibited by prolonged chilling, essential for endodormancy release (EDR). Overexpression of PsmiR159b delayed budbreak, whereas silencing it promoted budbreak. PsMYB65, a downstream transcription factor in the GA pathway, was identified as a target of PsmiR159b. Further experiments showed that PsMYB65 directly binds to the promoter of the type-D cyclin gene PsCYCD3;1, promoting its expression and cell proliferation. RNA sequencing of PsMYB65-silenced buds revealed significant enrichment in cell cycle-related genes, confirming PsMYB65's role in cell cycle regulation. These findings highlight the PsmiR159b-PsMYB65 module's function in regulating budbreak by influencing cell cycle progression, offering potential strategies for manipulating dormancy and growth in horticultural practices.



Dr. Yuxi Zhang from Qingdao Agricultural University commented, "This study provides crucial insights into the genetic regulation of budbreak in tree peony. By elucidating the role of the PsmiR159b-PsMYB65 module, we can develop new approaches to control plant dormancy and improve the productivity of perennial crops."



The discovery of the PsmiR159b-PsMYB65 module's role in budbreak has significant implications for horticulture and agriculture. Manipulating this genetic pathway could optimize budbreak and enhance the growth cycle of perennial plants. This knowledge can be applied to improve the cultivation of tree peony and other economically important crops, leading to better management practices and increased yields. Additionally, understanding these mechanisms may contribute to developing new strategies for addressing the effects of climate change on plant dormancy and growth cycles.

10.1093/hr/uhae052

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhae052

Funding information

This work was supported by grants from National Natural Science Foundation of China (32271941, 31972452, 32371938), the Agricultural Seed Engineering Project of Shandong Province (2020LZGC011-1-4).

