Newswise — William Borden is a professor of medicine and health policy at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and chief quality and population health officer at the GW Medical Faculty Associates. He can discuss how Daylight Saving Time can have an impact on our heart.

Vivek Jain, director for the Center for Sleep Disorders at the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates. He can speak about the importance of maintaining a sleep routine.

Adriana Glenn, is an assistant professor at the George Washington University School of Nursing. She has almost 30 years of experience as a family nurse practitioner. She can talk about how Daylight Saving Time impacts children.