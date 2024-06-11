Newswise — CHALMETTE, La. – St. Bernard Parish Hospital (SBPH) has been named one of the 100 Great Community Hospitals in 2024 by Becker’s Hospital Review. This marks the second consecutive year St. Bernard Parish Hospital has earned the honor of being named a Great Community Hospital.

Many hospitals included on this year’s list have been recognized by rankings and rating organizations for their excellent clinical care, outstanding patient outcomes, and high performance in specialty services. Becker’s Hospital Review Annual Great Community Hospitals list celebrates hospitals that are committed to uplifting their communities and providing access to affordable and convenient care.

“At St. Bernard Parish Hospital, our care teams, including our physicians, providers, nurses and staff, are committed to administering high quality compassionate care and fostering community well-being. To be named a Great Community Hospital for the second consecutive year is an honor as we continue to serve and care for the community we proudly call home,” said Lani Fast, chief executive officer, St. Bernard Parish Hospital.

Becker’s Healthcare is thrilled to highlight these hospitals and their achievements. The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations and curated the list to highlight the great work of community hospitals nationwide. The full list features individual profiles of all hospitals and can be read here.

SBPH was also recently awarded an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2024 by The Leapfrog Group marking the sixth consecutive ‘A’ grade recognition since the fall of 2021. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

For more information about St. Bernard Parish Hospital and available services, visit www.ochsner.org.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 12 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About Becker's Healthcare

Becker's Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital and live event platforms, Becker's Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare today.