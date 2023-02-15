Newswise — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital today announced the launch of three new language versions of the Together by St. Jude™ online resource, a free source of information and education for families facing childhood and adolescent cancer. With the addition of Ukrainian, Portuguese and Urdu translations, the Together by St. Jude online resource is now available in 11 languages. The new versions provide vital material in the first languages of an additional 300 million people in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, including areas where access to reliable pediatric cancer information is limited or non-existent.

“Patients and parents experiencing childhood cancer must have access to credible health information, educational resources and the support from those who understand the trials of fighting the disease,” said Diane Roberts, vice president of Strategic Communication, Education and Outreach. "The new translations of the Together by St. Jude site make it easier for 300 million more people to find what they need to help them and their families take on a life-threatening disease.”

The inclusion of the additional languages expands the website’s reach to families in nations such as Brazil, Pakistan and Ukraine.

Portuguese: Brazil, home to the world’s largest population of Portuguese speakers, is a key focus country for the Jude Global Alliance, which is dedicated to improving access to quality care and increasing survival rates of children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases worldwide.

Brazil, home to the world’s largest population of Portuguese speakers, is a key focus country for the Jude Global Alliance, which is dedicated to improving access to quality care and increasing survival rates of children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases worldwide. Urdu is the official language of Pakistan and widely spoken in northern India. This region is also home to 6 research hospitals that are members of the St. Jude Global Alliance.

is the official language of Pakistan and widely spoken in northern India. This region is also home to 6 research hospitals that are members of the St. Jude Global Alliance. Ukrainian: In 2022 St. Jude Global was instrumental in organizing SAFER Ukraine, a humanitarian effort to provide safe passage for childhood cancer patients and their families out of Ukraine. Translating the Together by St. Jude online resource into Ukrainian is a natural extension of SAFER Ukraine’s mission and a direct response to Ukrainian families’ preference to read important information in their own language.

St. Jude launched the Together by St. Jude online resource in 2018 so that anyone affected by childhood cancer could have free access to reliable information, no matter where the patient receives treatment. Today, the website receives more than 4 million visits annually from users in more than 220 countries and territories.

The information on the Together by St. Jude online resource is generated from the latest research and best practices in pediatric oncology and health literacy. St. Jude staff curates, produces and reviews articles, animations, illustrations and video features published on the site. The site offers resources that encompass a range of cancer experiences, including long-term survivors and bereaved parents—not just from St. Jude, but from families treated at other hospitals across the U.S. and around the world.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer, sickle cell disease, and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. To learn more, visit stjude.org or follow St. Jude on social media at @stjuderesearch.