Newswise — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announces today that St. Jude Home Care LLC, a home health agency for the hospital’s patients, earned dual certifications in both pediatrics and home health from Community Health Accreditation Partners (CHAP), an independent, non-profit, accrediting body for home and community-based healthcare organizations. St. Jude Home Care LLC is the nation’s first agency to achieve that distinction. CHAP is the only organization in the U.S. that grants a discrete pediatric certification to home health agencies.

St. Jude Home Care LLC was established in 2021 to help protect immunocompromised cancer and sickle cell disease patients at risk of contracting COVID-19 through frequent doctor visits. The agency provides Memphis-area patients with skilled nursing, home health aids, occupational and physical therapy and other services to extend the quality of care patients receive in St. Jude facilities.

"We are thrilled to announce St. Jude Home Care LLC as the very first recipient of CHAP's Pediatric Certification,” said Teresa Harbour, chief operating officer of CHAP. “This achievement underscores the dedication and leadership of St. Jude in pediatric care and demonstrates the institution’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services to children. Their pioneering efforts set a new standard in the healthcare industry, exemplifying the best in home-based pediatric care."

In its evaluation, CHAP found that St. Jude Home Care LLC was 100% compliant with pediatric care standards and 99% compliant with the accreditation standards for home health care services.

“We are honored to become the first CHAP agency to be accredited in home health and certified in pediatrics,” said Shayla Williamson, MSN, President and Administrator of St. Jude Home Care LLC. “Accreditation is integral to our goal in setting a worldwide standard for patient care in pediatric home health.”

