Newswise — The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital inpatient Nurse Residency Program has been accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) as a Practice Transition Program. The decision makes St. Jude one of 178 accredited nursing practice transition programs nationwide.

The St. Jude Nurse Residency Program began in 2013 to support newly graduated, bachelor’s-prepared registered nurses as they transition from student to professional. The program works with early-career nurses to advance nursing care through innovation, expansion of evidence-based practice and the global sharing of knowledge.

"Congratulations to the Nursing Education Department for attaining this coveted status,” said Robin Mutz, R.N., St. Jude chief nurse executive and senior vice president. "Accreditation demonstrates our investment in new baccalaureate-prepared graduate registered nurses through excellence in onboarding, orientation and professional development. We are proud of the care our nurses provide our patients and families each day."

The St. Jude program combines classroom and simulation laboratory training for nurses that emphasizes quality and patient safety. To date, 134 nurses have completed the program.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center accredits organizations and individuals who advance nursing. The ANCC Practice Transition Accreditation Program sets a standard for residency or fellowship programs that transition registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses into new practice settings.