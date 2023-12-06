Newswise — (MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2023) Researchers from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will present on topics including basic cell biology, clinical trials for sickle cell disease, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and stem cell transplantation during the 65th annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting. This year’s conference will take place in person from Dec. 8-12 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

St. Jude researchers will participate in multiple oral and poster presentations and education sessions as well as moderate panels during the conference.

St. Jude oral presentations at ASH:

On Dec. 9, Jeffrey Rubnitz, M.D., Ph.D., St. Jude Department of Oncology, will provide an oral presentation titled “Intensification of Therapy and Pharmacogenetic Personalization Mitigate Racial Disparities in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia Outcomes.”

Also presenting on Dec. 9 and Dec. 11, respectively, two members of the lab of John Crispino, Ph.D., MBA, St. Jude Department of Hematology (Qi Jin, Ph.D., and Madeline Niederkorn, Ph.D.) will offer oral presentations on “Regulation of Alternative Splicing in B-Cell ALL by DYRK1A” and “Ubiquitin Ligase SCF-FBX011 Controls a Network of RNA Binding Proteins and Splicing in MDS.”

On Dec. 10, Alfonso Fernandez, Ph.D., a scientist and member of the lab of Mitchell Weiss, M.D., Ph.D., St. Jude Department of Hematology chair, will be featured in an oral presentation on “Iron Restriction Alleviates B-Thalassemia by Stimulating ULK1-Mediated Autophagy of Free a-Globin.”

Seth Karol, M.D., St. Jude Department of Oncology, will present a paper on treating pancreatitis in pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients titled, “Zegocractin to Reduce the Severity of Asparaginase Associated Pancreatitis in Children with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Results of the Phase 1 Portion of the Crspa Study” on Dec. 10.

Akshay Sharma, MBBS, St. Jude Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, will present two abstracts: “Myocardial Fibrosis Improves in Young Patients with Sickle Cell Disease After Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation” on Dec. 10 and “Improvements in Health-Related Quality of Life after Examgamglogene Autotemcel in Patients with Severe Sickle Cell Disease” on Dec. 11.

Ulrike Reiss, M.D., St. Jude Department of Hematology, Hemophilia Treatment Center director, will provide 10 years of data from hemophilia patients who received gene therapy in a paper titled “Stable Therapeutic Transgenic FIX Levels for More Than 10 Years in Subjects With Severe Hemophilia B Who Received saAAV2/8-LP1-Hfixco Adeno-Associated Virus Gene Therapy” on Dec. 11.

St. Jude researchers presenting ASH scientific programs:

Several St. Jude researchers will participate in the ASH Scientific Program during the conference. On Dec. 9, the program titled “Mechanisms of Genetic Rescue in Inherited Bone Marrow Failure Systems” will feature Alyssa Kennedy, M.D., Ph.D., and Sushree Sahoo, Ph.D., both of the St. Jude Department of Hematology.

Mitchell Weiss, M.D., Ph.D., will discuss how hypoxia-inducible factor 1 (HIF1) regulates red blood cell fetal hemoglobin expression by binding to cognate DNA elements in BGLT3 long non-coding RNA gene located downstream of the g-globin genes during “The Long Non-Coding Road, RNA and Signaling and Regulation of Globin Gene Expression,” also scheduled for Dec. 9.

Alexis Leonard, M.D., St. Jude Department of Hematology, will be a featured speaker during “Getting Ready to Provide Genetic Therapies,” a special session on Sickle Cell Disease Centers, scheduled for Dec. 9.

Posters presenting original research

St. Jude researchers will present posters on various topics, including ALL genetics, CAR T–cell therapy development, treatments and methods for improving disparities for sickle cell disease and more.

Poster abstracts available online.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer, sickle cell disease and other life-threatening disorders. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. To learn more, visit stjude.org, read St. Jude Progress blog, and follow St. Jude on social media at @stjuderesearch.