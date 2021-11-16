Newswise — Thirteen St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital scientists working in laboratories and clinics have been named to the 2021 list of Highly Cited Researchers. The list, based on the Web of Science citation index, reflects how often scientists’ published research is cited by other investigators, which is a measure of their professional impact.

The 2021 list includes St. Jude researchers working in nine departments and research centers.

J. Paul Taylor, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the St. Jude Cell and Molecular Biology department and director of the St. Jude Pediatric Translational Neuroscience Initiative, said he was honored to be featured among the world’s most cited researchers. “Knowing that our work is being read, shared and used by the world's scientific community is certainly gratifying, and is why we publish,” he said. "Sharing knowledge is how we will propel scientific discoveries forward."

The list is based on publications scientists produced between 2010 and 2020 that ranked in the top 1% by citations for their field and publication year in the Web of Science citation index. The analysis was done by researchers at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate, a London firm that publishes the Highly Cited Researchers list.

St. Jude researchers on the 2021 list of Highly Cited Researchers and the scientific fields in which they are highly cited are:

Kelly Caudle, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Pharmaceutical Sciences (Pharmacology and Toxicology)

Hongbo Chi, Ph.D., Immunology (Immunology)

David Ellison, M.D., Ph.D., Pathology chair (Cross Field)

William E. Evans, Pharm.D., Pharmaceutical Science (Cross Field)

Douglas Green, Ph.D., Immunology chair (Immunology, Molecular Biology and Genetics)

Thirumala-Devi Kanneganti, Ph.D., Immunology vice-chair (Immunology)

Charles Mullighan, M.B.B.S. (Hons), M.D., Pathology (Cross Field)

Geoffrey Neale, Ph.D., Hartwell Center, (Immunology)

Ching-Hon Pui, M.D., Oncology chair (Cross Field)

J. Paul Taylor, M.D., Ph.D., Cell and Molecular Biology chair (Cross Field)

Shengdar Tsai, Ph.D., Hematology (Biology and Biochemistry)

Peter Vogel, D.V.M., Ph.D., Advanced Histology Core (Immunology)

Richard Webby, Ph.D., Infectious Diseases (Cross Field)

The 2021 list includes 6,602 researchers in more than 70 countries representing 21 fields of science and social sciences, along with those whose influence crosses several fields based on high-impact publications.