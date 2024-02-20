Newswise — (MEMPHIS, Tenn., February 20, 2024) St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has appointed Lisa Jordan, MS, MBA, as the institution’s first-ever Senior Vice President of Technology Commercialization to lead industry partnerships and the commercialization of innovations. Jordan will work with researchers to bring a greater number of new technologies, innovations and scientific breakthroughs to the clinic, enabling breakthroughs from St. Jude laboratories to benefit more patients.

The move, part of the institution’s 2022-2027 Strategic Plan, represents a new commitment to help St. Jude researchers patent, license and commercialize their work, whether through collaboration with industry partners, launching startup companies, or expanding licensing efforts to established companies. Jordan plans to recruit a team of seasoned life science entrepreneurs with expertise in commercializing innovations to engage investors and industry advisors as they work alongside the existing team of scientists, clinicians and technology transfer professionals. Jordan also intends to build accelerator capabilities to further advance and de-risk innovations from St. Jude, increasing the likelihood of innovations being sucessfully approved by regulatory authorities so they become available commercially. In her new role at St. Jude, she will report to Terrence Geiger, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Deputy Director for Academic and Biomedical Operations.

“The hiring of an executive of Lisa’s caliber and experience for this newly created position will ensure the groundbreaking discoveries made at St. Jude have the best chance of reaching as many people in need as possible,” Geiger said.

“Lisa’s experience, vision and leadership will help us drive innovation at St. Jude,” said James R. Downing, MD, St. Jude president and CEO. “We are excited to have her lead this new team and support our researchers in their work to advance progress in treating, preventing and curing childhood catastrophic diseases.”

As a former venture capitalist, Jordan has managed a portfolio of life science investments, served on the board of numerous startups, and founded startup companies, successfully raising and managing millions in capital investment.

“I’m humbled by the mission of St. Jude and thrilled to lead this new team,” said Jordan. “This new role will allow me to use my background and skills to help make much-needed discoveries available to patients globally.”

Before joining St. Jude, Jordan was an executive in residence at the University of Utah PIVOT Center. In that position, she advised decision-makers at the university about follow-on investment opportunities and mentored entrepreneurs in fundraising and startup operations. She earned her MBA in Healthcare Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and her Master of Science in Engineering from Florida International University.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer, sickle cell disease, and other life-threatening disorders. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago.

St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. To learn more, visit stjude.org, read St. Jude Progress, a digital magazine and follow St. Jude on social media at @stjuderesearch.

St. Jude Media Relations Contact

Michael Sheffield Desk: (901) 595-0221 Cell: (901) 379-6072 [email protected] [email protected]