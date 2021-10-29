Newswise — Dr. William H. Danforth, founding chairman of the Danforth Center, had a vision for St. Louis as a bioscience and agriculture innovation ecosystem. That vision has never been more realized than it is at the present, as our innovation ecosystem is having a major impact on our economy while also doing good for the planet. Between 2013 and 2019, St. Louis-based bioscience companies raised over 70% of all capital invested in St. Louis startups. Each year, the Danforth Center, BRDG Park, and Helix Center alone generate $377M in economic impact. Recently, there have been many reasons to celebrate our St. Louis ag and food innovation ecosystem.

Recent News from the St. Louis AgTech Community

Capital, Talent, Facilities, and Networks

Our St. Louis innovation ecosystem is successful because it has all of the right ingredients: research institutes, infrastructure, investors, talent, networks, access to industry associations and customers. Within a 500 mile radius of the region, 50 percent of US agriculture is produced. In fact, agtech companies are choosing to relocate to 39 North to leverage our resources to accelerate their success. See who is a part of the St. Louis ag and food ecosystem for yourself: 

AGRICULTURE INNOVATION ST. LOUIS ECOSYSTEM. CORPORATE STRATEGIC PARTNERS: Bayer Crop Science KWS Bunge Nestle-Purina Novus International AB Mauri/British Foods ADM Cargill Panera Bread Post Foods AB InBev Millipore Sigma. INDUSTRY SPECIFIC ASSETS: National Corn Growers Association American Soybean Association United Soybean Board U.S. Soybean Export Council U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action St. Louis AgriBusiness Club Renewable Fuels Association Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association Mid-America Crop Life Association BioSTL EAGIC – Early Adopter Grower Innovation Community MOBIO. TALENT: 1,000+ Plant Science PhDs Universities Accelerators STLCC Biotechnician Training Program LaunchCode. INNOVATION COMMUNITIES: 39 North BRDG Park Helix Center Biotech Incubator Cortex Innovation Community Cambridge Innovation Center Center for Emerging Technologies T-REX ITEN. RESEARCH PARTNERS: Danforth Plant Science Center Washington University Saint Louis University University of Missouri Missouri Botanical Garden AgIdea. INVESTORS: Advantage Capital Partners Arch Grants Bayer Grants4Ag BioGenerator Capital Innovators Leaps by Bayer Lewis & Clark AgriFood Lagomaj Rabo Agrifinance Tech Accel Yield Lab Wells Fargo IN2 Innovation Incubator.

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Blog
SECTION
CHANNELS
Agriculture Plants Technology
KEYWORDS
Plants agtech
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY