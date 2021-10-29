Newswise — Dr. William H. Danforth, founding chairman of the Danforth Center, had a vision for St. Louis as a bioscience and agriculture innovation ecosystem. That vision has never been more realized than it is at the present, as our innovation ecosystem is having a major impact on our economy while also doing good for the planet. Between 2013 and 2019, St. Louis-based bioscience companies raised over 70% of all capital invested in St. Louis startups. Each year, the Danforth Center, BRDG Park, and Helix Center alone generate $377M in economic impact. Recently, there have been many reasons to celebrate our St. Louis ag and food innovation ecosystem.

Recent News from the St. Louis AgTech Community

Capital, Talent, Facilities, and Networks

Our St. Louis innovation ecosystem is successful because it has all of the right ingredients: research institutes, infrastructure, investors, talent, networks, access to industry associations and customers. Within a 500 mile radius of the region, 50 percent of US agriculture is produced. In fact, agtech companies are choosing to relocate to 39 North to leverage our resources to accelerate their success. See who is a part of the St. Louis ag and food ecosystem for yourself: