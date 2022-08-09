Newswise — The St. Louis innovation ecosystem is a unique mix of talent, capital, facilities, and networks that create opportunities for startups to thrive and for individuals to find meaningful careers.

Benson Hill is an incredible example of the St. Louis innovation ecosystem at work. Co-founded by Danforth Center Principal Investigator Dr. Todd Mockler, Benson Hill chose to locate their headquarters in St. Louis because they knew they would have access to talent, investors, and facilities that were unparalleled. Today, Benson Hill is only the second “unicorn” in St. Louis, valued at over $1 billion.

Creating a Cradle to Career Pipeline

To develop talent and create economic opportunity, the Danforth Center has partnered with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and University of Illinois Extension to create the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Food, Agriculture and Nutrition Innovation Center (JJK FAN). The mission of the JJK FAN Center is to provide quality youth and community programs in STEAM+Ag, food production, nutrition, and physical activity in East St. Louis and beyond.

"We're not just creating a program at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Food Agriculture Nutrition Center, we're creating a pathway from cradle to career,” says Kris Callis-Duehl, Sally and Derick Driemeyer director of education research and outreach.

Recent News from the St. Louis AgTech Community

Join our Innovation Community

Do you want to stay in touch with the Danforth Center and our innovation ecosystem? Sign up for our monthly newsletter, get updates straight to your inbox, and join the community here!

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: St. Louis Innovation Ecosystem: Talent, Capital, Facilities, and Networks

Credit: Benson Hill

Caption: Matt Crisp - Benson Hill

 Newswise: St. Louis Innovation Ecosystem: Talent, Capital, Facilities, and Networks

Credit: Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Caption: Danforth Center Highlights – Education
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Blog
SECTION
CHANNELS
Agriculture Entrepreneurship Food Science Plants
KEYWORDS
St. Louis innovation ecosystem Danforth Center Donald Danforth Plant Science Center Benson Hill Todd Mockler, Ph.D. Todd Mockler Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation JJK FAN Kris Callis-Duehl BRDG Park Danforth Newsleter agtech St. Louis agtech innovation district st. louis agtech
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY